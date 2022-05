Manager Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea's defeat by Everton is "disappointing" and "concerning" with his side having won only one game and kept one clean sheet in their last four Premier League matches.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 1-0 Chelsea

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 1 May at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.