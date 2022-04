Burnley caretaker boss Mike Jackson tells Match of the Day's Gary Lineker he is "delighted" after they came back from 1-0 down to beat Watford 2-1.

MATCH REPORT: Watford 1-2 Burnley

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 30 April at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.