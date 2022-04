Sion Swifts dominate Lisburn in a 5-1 win at Bluebell Stadium.

A Claire Rooney own goal and further efforts from Naomi Donnan, Caorise Doherty and Cora Chambers saw the visitors take a commanding lead by half-time.

Chambers added Sion's fifth before Stacey Murdough netted in injury time for the hosts in their maiden top-flight match.