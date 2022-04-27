The Football News Show: Must Liverpool win the quadruple to be considered great?
With an unprecedented quadruple still a possibility for Liverpool going into their Champions League semi-final against Villarreal, BBC Sport's Nesta McGregor joins The Football News Show to preview the first leg. Chris Pajak from The Redmen TV also tells the show how Liverpool must win four trophies this season to be considered a great team alongside the likes of Arsenal's Invincibles.
Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer