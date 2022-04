Antonio Conte discusses his frustration with the 0-0 draw at Brentford but says Tottenham should be proud of their current position after the difficulty faced earlier this season.

MATCH REPORT: Brentford 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Watch highlights from all of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day on Saturday, 23 April at 22:20 BST on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.