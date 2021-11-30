Mary Earps: Man Utd & England keeper breaks down 'the zinger' in goalkeeping masterclass
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Manchester United and England goalkeeper Mary Earps puts BBC Sport's Liam MacDevitt through his paces.
Earps breaks down her favourite parts of the game - reaction time, handling and distribution - and finishes with her speciality, 'the zinger'.
WATCH MORE: Everton's Gabby George breaks down skills before England call
Available to UK users only.