Southampton Women FC win National League South title
Southampton Women FC beat local rivals Portsmouth to be crowned National League South champions.
Goals from Sophia Pharoah and Lucia Kendall secured the 2-0 win in front of a crowd of over 5,000 at St Mary's Stadium.
They will now face Northern Champions Wolverhampton in a play-off final next month, with the winners gaining promotion to the Championship - the second tier of women's football.
