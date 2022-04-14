Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney says he understands the frustration of fans over the rescheduled Nations League fixtures.

Wales' World Cup play-off final match was originally scheduled for March, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed the fixture back to 5 June.

As a result, Nations League fixtures in the June international window have had to be rescheduled.

Read more: Wales' final against Scotland or Ukraine set for 5 June