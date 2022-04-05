The Football News Show: Have Manchester City learned from Champions League setbacks?
Despite never having lifted the trophy, Manchester City remain favourites to win this season's Champions League. Football reporter John Bennett and Harry Winters from City Xtra chat to The Football News Show about the improvements City have made since their defeat in last season's final by Chelsea and how Ilkay Gundogan could be the key man in a crucial run of fixtures, starting with their quarter-final against Atletico Madrid.
