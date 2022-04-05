Benfica's run to the last eight of the Champions League has been in contrast to their domestic form and off-field problems this season, with previous manager Jorge Jesus sacked after a falling out with players. Football reporter John Bennett tells The Football News Show why Benfica and striker Darwin Nunez could still pose a threat over the two legs - but why Liverpool's strength and depth should be enough to see them through to the semi-finals.

