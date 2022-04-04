Legends of Welsh Sport: Jayne Ludlow

Former Wales manager Jayne Ludlow gets emotional as she recalls the most memorable performance of her reign - a 0-0 draw with England in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

A trailblazer from humble beginnings in the south Wales valleys, Ludlow would overcome adversity to become the first British woman to captain a side to Champions League glory.

The story of how she transformed Welsh women's football is revealed on Monday in Legends of Welsh Sport at 20:00 BST on BBC One Wales.