The Football News Show: Have Crystal Palace progressed under Patrick Vieira?
After 29 games, Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace have a worse record in the Premier League than the previous two seasons. The Football News Show is joined by BBC Sport's Nesta McGregor and Matt Watts from the Team Called Palace podcast to assess the development made since Roy Hodgson's departure and what their realistic ambitions should be next season.
