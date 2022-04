Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says his side "deserved" to beat Manchester United but was left "disappointed" after VAR ruled out James Maddison's strike 10 minutes from time.

MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 1-1 Leicester

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday, 2 April at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.