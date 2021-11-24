The Football News Show: How will Manchester United fans treat Harry Maguire after Wembley boos?
England defender Harry Maguire was booed by fans during their 3-1 friendly win over Ivory Coast, prompting a number of players to publicly support him. With some Manchester United supporters also unhappy with his form this season, The Football News Show asks Joe Smith from fan channel Stretford Paddock whether the Wembley jeers may help win back support at Old Trafford.
