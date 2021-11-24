The Football News Show: Is Man Utd's Harry Maguire still first choice for England?
Harry Maguire's club form this season has been criticised but the Manchester United captain is expected to start England's friendly against Ivory Coast on Tuesday. Football reporter Alex Howell tells The Football News Show how the defender's international performances could benefit United and details the other players who could challenge Maguire for a starting spot at the World Cup in Qatar.
Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer