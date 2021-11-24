Wales manager Robert Page has invited singer Dafydd Iwan to come and meet the squad following his performance of the squad's adopted anthem 'Yma o Hyd' ahead of Thursday's World Cup semi-final play-off win against Austria.

The singer was moved to tears by the capacity crowd's reception at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey said the squad missed the performance as they were in the dressing room preparing for the match but said the players are looking forward to meeting up with Dafydd Iwan in the future.

