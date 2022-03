England captain Harry Kane tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan that is important for footballers to help "shine a light on things" when the World Cup takes place in Qatar later this year.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and there are strict anti-LGBTQ+ laws in a country whose human rights record is also under scrutiny - as is the number of deaths of migrant workers in constructing the World Cup stadiums.

READ MORE:Kane keen to 'shine light' on Qatar issues