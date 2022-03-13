Arsenal 2-0 Leicester City: Arteta praises 'outstanding performances' as Gunners reclaim top four spot
"We have to be there, we should be there, our history obliges us to be there." Mikel Arteta talks about Arsenal's top-four ambitions as the Gunners go back into a Champions League place with a 2-0 victory over Leicester.
