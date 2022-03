West Ham United manager David Moyes insists "there are more important things in life than football" after Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko scores the opening goal in his side's 2-1 win against Aston Villa.

MATCH REPORT: West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa

