Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl suggests some of the delaying tactics by Watford are "not what we want to see in the Premier League", as his side suffers a frustrating 2-1 defeat at home.

MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-2 Watford

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 13 March at 22:40 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.