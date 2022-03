Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is pleased with how successfully his side executed their gameplan in their 3-0 win at Leeds and says he and the players are really enjoying working alongside on-loan Philippe Coutinho.

MATCH REPORT: Leeds 0-3 Aston Villa

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 12 March at 22:20 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.