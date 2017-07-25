Former Wales midfielder Joe Ledley says Cardiff City youngsters Isaak Davies and Rubin Colwill should be called up to the Wales squad for this month's World Cup play-off semi final against Austria on Thursday, 24 March.

Ledley made his debut for Cardiff City aged 17 before a top flight career in Scotland and England and 77 caps for Wales.

He retired in 2021 and is now setting up his own football academy to give something back to the game and inspire the next generation of Welsh footballers.

