Manchester City: Pep Guardiola is still 'so angry' with Kyle Walker over red card
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is still "so angry" with Kyle Walker following the defender's red card at RB Leipzig three months ago.
Walker was dismissed in the 2-1 defeat in his side's final Champions League group-stage fixture on 7 December.
City had already qualified for the last 16 when Walker's 82nd-minute kick at Andre Silva incurred a three-match ban.
