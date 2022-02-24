BBC Sport

Burnley 1-0 Tottenham: Antonio Conte says he is ready to leave Spurs if that would improve results

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte says he is prepared to leave the club if that would help improve a run of results he describes as a "disaster" following a 1-0 defeat by Burnley.

MATCH REPORT: Burley 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

READ MORE: Conte questions his Spurs' future

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 26 February at 22:20 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.

Published
Section
BBC Sport
Subsection
Tottenham