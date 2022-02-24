Burnley 1-0 Tottenham: Antonio Conte says he is ready to leave Spurs if that would improve results
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte says he is prepared to leave the club if that would help improve a run of results he describes as a "disaster" following a 1-0 defeat by Burnley.
