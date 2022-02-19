Watch: Six goals & three red cards as Ballymena and Glenavon play out thriller

Nine-man Glenavon are forced to settle point as 10-man Ballymena United score late to rescue a 3-3 draw at the Showgrounds.

Mikey Place and Conor Keeley cancelled out Matthew Fitzpatrick's early opener however Peter Campbell levelled for Glenavon after the restart.

Keeley and Danny Wallace were dismissed after a melee, and, after Conor McCloskey restored Glenavon's lead, Robert Garrett was sent off for kicking out before Calum Birney's late own goal.