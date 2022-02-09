Pep Guardiola jokes that defender Joao Cancelo is the best winger at Manchester City and praises John Stones' contribution as the Champions claim a 2-0 victory over Brentford at the Etihad Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Man City 2-0 Brentford

Watch highlights from the midweek Premier League games on Match of the Day from 22:35 GMT on Wednesday, 9 February on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.