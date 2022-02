Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl praises his team's character and says the Saints played "fantastic football" in their 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 2-3 Southampton

Watch highlights from the midweek Premier League games on Match of the Day from 22:35 GMT on Wednesday, 9 February on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.