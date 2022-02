Burnley manager Sean Dyche praises his team's second-half performance following a "subservient" first-half showing in their 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Turf Moor.

Watch highlights from the midweek Premier League games on Match of the Day from 22:35 GMT on Wednesday, 9 February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.