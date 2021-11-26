Aberystwyth Town reach a milestone on Tuesday evening when they face Haverfordwest County - their 1000th game in the Cymru Premier.

The Seasiders were one of the founder members of the then League of Wales in August 1992.

Managed by Tommi Morgan, they won their opening game in the new league, a 3-2 victory over Caersws at Park Avenue.

In their 999 games so far, Aber have won 397, drawn 240 and lost 363 - scoring 1615 goals and conceded 1550.