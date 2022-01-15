Carrick Rangers are stunned by a Glenavon fight back as the visitors score twice in injury-time to secure an unlikely looking 2-2 draw at Taylors Avenue.

Ben Tinley and Jordan Gibson gave Carrick a 2-0 lead but the hosts were undone in the dying seconds as Matthew Snoddy slotted in before Matthew Fitzpatrick headed into the corner from a free-kick to spark celebrations among the Lurgan Blues.