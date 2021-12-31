Relive Erik Lamela's 'rabona' goal for Tottenham against Arsenal last season as the two sides prepare to meet again in Sunday's North London derby.

Lamela's finish was named Match of the Day's goal of the 2020-21 season and is on the Fifa Puskas Award shortlist for the best goal in world football in 2021.

Available to UK users only.

Watch highlights of Tottenham v Arsenal on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday from 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.