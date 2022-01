Daniel Udoh sends 6,000 Shrewsbury fans wild as he slides in to give the League One side a shock lead at Liverpool in the FA Cup third round. The Premier League side responded with two goals to make it 2-1 at half-time.

FOLLOW: FA Cup third round live - TV, radio & text coverage

Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup third-round matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Available to UK users only.