Everton manager Rafael Benitez says his side were guilty of a "lack of focus" and "have to improve" following their 3-2 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 2-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Watch highlights of the action on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 2 January at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.