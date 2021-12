Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has described his side's "heroic" 1-0 victory over Liverpool as their best win of the season, just two days after the Foxes lost 6-3 to Manchester City.

MATCH REPORT: Leicester 1-0 Liverpool

Watch highlights of the action on Match of the Day on Tuesday 28 December at 22:35 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.