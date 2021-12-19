Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp questions the performance of referee Paul Tierney and the Video Assistant Referee following their 2-2 draw at Tottenham.

Klopp feels that Tottenham forward Harry Kane should have seen a red card for a sliding tackle in the first half and also that his side should have had a penalty for a foul on Diogo Jota.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Liverpool

Watch highlights of the action on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 19 December at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.