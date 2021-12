Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he is worried about the safety of his players after a request to postpone their match against Wolves due to a Covid-19 outbreak was denied.

MATCH REPORT: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Chelsea

