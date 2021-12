Holders Coleraine cruise into the League Cup final after hitting Warrenpoint Town for six in the semi-final at the Showgrounds.

Matthew Shevlin scored a hat-trick while Conor McKendry, James McLaughlin and Jamie Glackin also netted for the Bannsiders, who will meet Cliftonville in the decider.

