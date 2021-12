Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is pleased after a 4-0 win over Newcastle, praising his side for "forcing the opposition into mistakes" despite a "lack of depth in the squad".

MATCH REPORT: Leicester 4-0 Newcastle

Watch highlights of the weekend's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 12 December at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.