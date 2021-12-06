Fulham fan Rhys Porter, who has cerebral palsy and received online abuse after posting videos of his goalkeeping saves on social media, goes behind the scenes at Football Focus, Match of the Day and BBC Breakfast.

The teenager, who was made an honorary member of Fulham's first-team squad in September, says his "passion is to help disabled people like me" and "know they've got the same opportunities anywhere they want".

