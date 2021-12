Brentford manager Thomas Frank says it was "cruel" to concede a late equaliser at Leeds, but is full of praise for his players after a 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

MATCH REPORT: Leeds 2-2 Brentford

Watch highlights of the Premier League action on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 5 December at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport App.