Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is "very happy" with his team's performance after his first game in charge ended with a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace

Watch highlights of the Premier League action on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 5 December at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport App.