Watch highlights as Ayoub Assal and Ollie Palmer both score twice in a tightly-contested match as AFC Wimbledon survive a late scare to reach the third round of the FA Cup by beating League One rivals Cheltenham 4-3 in an entertaining seven-goal thriller.

MATCH REPORT: AFC Wimbledon 4-3 Cheltenham Town

