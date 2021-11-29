'Every goal is as special as the first' - Furness celebrates breaking NI goals record

Rachel Furness savours becoming Northern Ireland's all-time leading goalscorer with a double in her side's 9-0 win over North Macedonia.

The Liverpool midfielder's goals took her international tally to 38, two more than the previous record of 36 that was held by current Linfield boss David Healy.

Meanwhile, Cliftonville winger Kirsty McGuinness said she was on "a real high" after scoring her first hat-trick for Northern Ireland in the win at Seaview.

