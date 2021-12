Relive Steven Gerrard's best Premier League goals for Liverpool before his return to Anfield as Aston Villa manager on Saturday.

Watch highlights of Liverpool v Aston Villa and all the other Premier League games on Match of the Day on Saturday, 11 December from 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Watch the latest edition of MOTD on BBC iPlayer here.

Available to UK users only.