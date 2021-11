Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick says Ralf Rangnick, who is expected to be announced as the Red Devils' interim boss, had no involvement in the team selection or tactics for their 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd

Watch highlights of all of Sunday's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport App.