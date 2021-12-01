Before the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, BBC Sport looks back at Mohamed Salah's sublime curling finish from an angle for Liverpool against Everton in December 2017.

The strike earned Salah the Fifa Puskas Best Goal Award for the 2017-18 season.

Watch highlights of Everton v Liverpool and all the midweek Premier League action on Match of the Day on Wednesday, 1 December from 22:35 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Watch the latest edition of MOTD on BBC iPlayer here.

This video is UK only.