Interim manager Michael Carrick says Manchester United's 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League, that saw them progress to the last-16, was an "important result for the club, it's not about me".

Carrick added that "it's been an emotional few days" after taking charge for the first time following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking on Sunday,

