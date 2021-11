Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa says his side were the better team in the first half but their 2-1 defeat to Spurs was "fair" following a "deficit" in the second half.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Leeds

Watch highlights of all of Sunday's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport App.