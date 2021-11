Newcastle United coach Jason Tindall says his team made a "big step forward" after they drew 3-3 against Brentford in the Premier League. Tindall was standing in for new manager Eddie Howe who missed the game after testing positive for coronavirus.

MATCH REPORT: Newcastle 3-3 Brentford

Watch highlights of all of Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport App.