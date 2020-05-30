Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says "you'll never hear me saying it's a stepping stone" towards the manager's job at his former club Liverpool.

Gerrard says the Villa job has given him an opportunity to manage "another iconic club" after leaving Scottish champions Rangers - and added that he was also attracted by the chance to return to the Premier League, and to be closer to his Merseyside-based family.

